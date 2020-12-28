PD: Man arrested for driving while intoxicated after Scottsdale crash that killed 3

Two adults and one child died as a result of the crash on Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Scottsdale resulted in the death of two adults and one child on Saturday, police say.

The crash happened on Dobson and Chaparral roads at around 9 p.m. John McDonagh, 46, rear-ended another vehicle resulting in three deaths.

One of the victims was a 6-year-old, police said.

Officers estimated that McDonagh was likely traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit when the crash happened, police said.