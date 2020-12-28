PD: Man arrested for driving while intoxicated after Scottsdale crash that killed 3

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Scottsdale resulted in the death of two adults and one child on Saturday, police say.
The crash happened on Dobson and Chaparral roads at around 9 p.m. John McDonagh, 46, rear-ended another vehicle resulting in three deaths.
One of the victims was a 6-year-old, police said.
Officers estimated that McDonagh was likely traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit when the crash happened, police said.
McDonagh is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.