SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested Andrele Williams, 34, for the attempted murder and attempted strangulation of his girlfriend, Scottsdale Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the shared home of Williams and the victim to calls of a family fight near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, police said. The victim told police that Williams had been trying to kill her.

From the evidence at the scene and interviews, officers determined that the suspect allegedly physically assaulted, strangled, and threatened to kill the victim, police said.

Officers arrested Williams on the scene without incident and charged him with multiple felonies.

According to authorities, Williams has a history of domestic violence and is currently on supervised release from the Department of Corrections.

