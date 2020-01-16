A suspect was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a teenager to death in west Phoenix earlier this week.

Manuel Isideo Lopez, 22, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on murder charges for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old Kristopher Guarajado Mickell to death on Monday.

Mickell was found in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around noon on Monday after officers responded to a stabbing call.

Mickell was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing.

RELATED: Avondale man arrested, accused of stabbing father to death

RELATED: Man stabbed in neck by girlfriend at Tempe apartment, hospitalized