Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing store clerk in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said Tony Blunk shot the store clerk after an argument that escalated when the clerk threw a brick at him.

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a convenience store clerk in Phoenix late Monday, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. He was described as a 30-year-old man.

The shooting occurred near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:50 p.m.

Blunk is facing a murder charge. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.