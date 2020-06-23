Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing store clerk in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a convenience store clerk in Phoenix late Monday, police said.
Tony Blunk allegedly shot the store clerk after an argument that escalated when the clerk threw a brick at him, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene. He was described as a 30-year-old man.
The shooting occurred near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:50 p.m.
Blunk is facing a murder charge. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.