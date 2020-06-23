x
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing store clerk in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said Tony Blunk shot the store clerk after an argument that escalated when the clerk threw a brick at him.

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a convenience store clerk in Phoenix late Monday, police said.

Tony Blunk allegedly shot the store clerk after an argument that escalated when the clerk threw a brick at him, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. He was described as a 30-year-old man. 

The shooting occurred near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:50 p.m. 

Blunk is facing a murder charge. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. 