Man arrested for allegedly shooting his son's pregnant girlfriend in Avondale

Gary Cox was taken into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly fired 10 rounds into an Avondale residence, striking his son and a pregnant woman.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firing several gunshots at an Avondale residence, injuring his son and a pregnant woman.

Gary W. Cox was taken into custody by the Avondale Police Department on Wednesday after he allegedly fired 10 gunshots at a home in the 700 block of 123rd Drive. That's near the intersection of W Buckeye and S El Mirage roads.

Cox's son accused his father of attacking him and his pregnant girlfriend because "spirits" had instructed Cox to do so.

The son told Avondale police he received a Facebook message from Cox on Tuesday, which warned the son that if Cox came over to his residence, bad things would happen because Cox was in the presence of "spirits."

Shortly after midnight, several gunshots were fired toward a bedroom occupied by Cox's son and the son's pregnant girlfriend. The son sustained a gunshot wound to his hip and the girlfriend was shot in her buttocks.

They were both transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Two other adults and two children were also in the house at the time of the shooting. Avondale police didn't report any other injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that Cox was allegedly abusing drugs on the night of the incident, a police report shows.

Cox was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm at a residence.

Up to Speed