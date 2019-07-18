PHOENIX — A 55-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl at a Phoenix mall parking lot last month.

Michael James Delillo was arrested on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual abuse, one count of threatening or intimidating and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The teenager told police that Delillo sexually abused her June 26 in a parking structure at the Paradise Valley Mall near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.

Delillo, the teenager said, helped her take her clothes off before using his fingers and genitals to sexually abuse her between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. that evening.

The victim spoke with Delillo on the phone on Monday, when he admitted that the teenager was the only "juvenile girl he has had sex with," according to court documents.

During the call, the court documents said, Delillo said "he had a bullet with the 16-year-old victim's name on it."

When police arrived to Delillo's home later that day, he got out of his car with a black semi-automatic handgun and allegedly pointed it in the direction of a detective.

The detective had to duck for cover before eventually arresting Delillo, the court documents stated.

Delillo was ordered to post a $100,000 cash bond to be placed on house arrest. He is set to appear in court next July 23.