Man arrested for allegedly recording videos in Valley bathroom stall

Matthew Nordquist was arrested Monday after a woman and her husband confronted him for allegedly filming her in a public bathroom.

PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of surreptitiously recording videos of women in a Valley bathroom stall, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Matthew Charles Nordquist, who is listed as a resident of Minnesota, was taken into custody after a woman's husband confronted him about allegedly recording videos of her in a public bathroom.

The incident happened at a facility near the South Mountain Park and Preserve in south Phoenix.

According to court records, the woman noticed a cell phone pointing at her from underneath the dividing wall of the bathroom stalls. She alerted her husband and he asked Nordquist to exit the bathroom stall.

The suspect remained at the scene until police arrived and officers inspected the cell phone Nordquist was allegedly holding. They discovered videos of at least two women sitting in the bathroom stall, court records show.

Nordquist was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

