PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man was arrested at a Walmart in Buckeye on Tuesday after he allegedly recorded a 17-year-old boy who was in a bathroom stall.

Alan Kaufman was arrested on one count of surreptitiously videotaping and one count of voyeurism for allegedly recording the boy at the Walmart near Watson and Yuma roads.

Kaufman told police that he was meeting someone that he met online who agreed to let Kaufman record him while he urinated for sexual stimulation.

Kaufman said that he followed the boy into the bathroom because he reportedly was wearing the same clothing that the man from the internet said he was going to be wearing.

Kaufman then went into the restroom shortly after the boy and held his phone over the wall to the stall while he was going to the bathroom.

The boy saw the phone over the stall and knocked it to the ground, according to court documents.

Kaufman apologized to the boy and said he thought he was someone else.

Court documents showed that Kaufman worked for Walmart for seven years, but did not clarify which location.

Kaufman was released on his own recognizance and will be held on house arrest until he is set to appear in court next on Aug. 6.