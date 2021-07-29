Man arrested in connection to double fatal shooting, robbery in Phoenix

Joshua Bivens, 32, was arrested following a shooting Sunday near Thunderbird Road and 21st Avenue that left two men dead.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested a man Tuesday accused of being involved in a shooting that left two men dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Joshua Bivens, 32, faces first-degree murder and armed robbery charges, according to court documents.

Police said they responded to a shooting call Sunday near Thunderbird Road and 21st Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men died at the scene, police reported.

Investigators tracked the suspect, later identified as Bivens, to a hotel where he was allegedly hiding out.

Bivens allegedly told police he was with three other people who planned to rob the victims. They reportedly lured the victims out of an apartment and one of his accomplices pulled a gun.

At some point, Bivens got into a physical fight with one of the victims and that is when one of the accomplices shot the victims, according to court documents.

Bivens allegedly admitted to police one of his accomplices took items off the victims as they were lying on the ground after being shot.