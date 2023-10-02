Man arrested after disrupting play at WM Phoenix Open

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Scottsdale police after jumping onto the course and swimming through a water hazard.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man was arrested at the WM Phoenix Open Friday after jumping onto the course at the iconic 16th hole, disrupting play and swimming to the middle of the water hazard.

Scottsdale police said Sean Patrick McConnell, 27, was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order from law enforcement.

The incident took place at the 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course when McConnell jumped from the bleachers and ran onto the course, police said.

McConnell then allegedly ran through one of the player access tunnels onto the 17th hole, eventually heading to the 17th green.

Police said that he then entered a water hazard and swam to the middle, ignoring commands by police to exit.

McConnell eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Tyler Drake from ArizonaSports.com caught all of the action on his Twitter account.

And they got him. pic.twitter.com/K8m5PyrIhK — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 10, 2023

This isn't the first time someone has disrupted the action at the WM Phoenix Open. In 2018, a streaker hit the 17th hole. The man could be seen rolling around the grass and playing in the sand before being taken into custody.

