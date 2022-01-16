Multi-vehicle crash leaves motorcycle rider dead in Phoenix

A suspected impaired driver crashed into a motorcycle rider, sending him airborne and killing him, police say.

PHOENIX — A motorcycle-car crash resulted in the rider going airborne and eventually dying of his injuries in Phoenix on Saturday.

A sedan, driven by 29-year-old David Moreno, was turning onto 18th Street near East Southern Avenue when he crashed into a motorcycle around 3 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The rider, 48-year-old Robert Moore, was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on top of Moreno's Sedan. Police said Moreno stopped briefly but then continued driving with Moore on the roof.

Moreno eventually crashed into two other vehicles and Moore fell from the roof, officials said. Witnesses followed the sedan and directed officers to Moreno where he was taken into custody.

Police said Moreno showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous