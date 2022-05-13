Man arrested in connection with homicide at Mesa Circle K

Mesa PD arrested 20-year-old Adam Gomez on Friday evening.

MESA, Ariz. — Police arrested a man Friday night in connection with a robbery and murder at a Circle K in Mesa last month.

Adam Gomez, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery, according to the Mesa Police Department.

On April 27, officers responded to a Circle K at 2011 East McKellips Road at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

The arriving officers found 30-year-old Jose Guttierez shot in the driver's seat of a Ford-F150. The truck was in the parking lot next to gas pumps.

Police said Guttierez, Gomez and a female arrived at the gas station in the truck. The two men got into an altercation inside the truck, which led to the shooting.

Gomez then exited the vehicle, walked over to another vehicle in the parking lot, pointed a gun at the owner and stole his vehicle, according to police.

Police said Gomez was taken into custody without incident.

