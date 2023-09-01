Man arrested for attempted robbery of Marina Jewelers

The man was stopped by two men prior to walking out of the store and is in-custody for felony charges related to the robbery.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man attempted to rob Marina Jewelers in the morning on Sep. 1, but was stopped by two individuals in the store.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Troy Bell attempted to steal a tray of “high-dollar jewelry” from Marina Jewelers at approximately 11:40 a.m. Bell was stopped by two men at the door to the store, and the three reportedly got into a fight. The two men detained Bell until Scottsdale Police arrived and arrested him. According to police, the jewelry was recovered.

Bell's identity was confirmed on the afternoon of Sept. 1 at the Scottsdale City Jail. He was booked and held in custody for felony charges related to the robbery.

