PHOENIX — A man was arrested at Sky Harbor on Wednesday after he was extradited from Mexico for allegedly setting a woman on fire in 2013.

Ivan Hernandez, 50, was arrested on one count of attempted murder, one count of arson and three counts of endangerment.

Hernandez fled to Mexico after he allegedly used gasoline and a blow torch to set a woman on fire as she sat on a bed in a Phoenix home on July 13, 2013, court documents said.

Hernandez and the woman were having an argument about Hernandez controlling the woman's behavior and cell phone when Hernandez left the room and came back with a gallon of gasoline, a white bucket and a blow torch.

The woman went to the bathroom and begged Hernandez not to do this. She tried to escape the room but Hernandez had locked the door.

Hernandez then poured the gasoline into the bucket, lit it on fire and kicked it onto the woman, lighting her on fire.

The woman screamed for help and described seeing her skin fall off.

The woman suffered second- and third-degree burns on 30% of her body.

Hernandez's father and two young children were home at the time.

Hernandez fled to Mexico, where he remained until his arrest.

He was ordered to post a $150,000 bond. Hernandez is set to appear in court next on Aug. 29.