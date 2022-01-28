Man, 21, arrested in assault of US Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona

Rey David Marquez-Jimenez, 21, was arrested in relation to the assault, the FBI said on Friday.

NACO, Ariz. — The FBI arrested a man Wednesday after investigating an assault of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona.

Tucson TV station KOLD said the assault occurred Wednesday near Naco, which is along Arizona’s border with Mexico.

The FBI told KOLD that no other information was being released at this time, including the condition of the agent.

The suspect has been charged in a criminal complaint, filed in federal court.

