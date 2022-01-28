x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man, 21, arrested in assault of US Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona

Rey David Marquez-Jimenez, 21, was arrested in relation to the assault, the FBI said on Friday.

NACO, Ariz. — The FBI arrested a man Wednesday after investigating an assault of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona. 

Tucson TV station KOLD said the assault occurred Wednesday near Naco, which is along Arizona’s border with Mexico.

Rey David Marquez-Jimenez, 21, was arrested in relation to the assault, the FBI said on Friday.

The FBI told KOLD that no other information was being released at this time, including the condition of the agent. 

The suspect has been charged in a criminal complaint, filed in federal court. 

RELATED: Former Border Patrol officer gets probation for tampering with sex crimes investigation

RELATED: 25 migrants rescued from Yuma canal show change in border crossings, advocates say

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Driver shoots BB gun at numerous vehicles in Phoenix community