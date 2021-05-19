Man arrested for arson in Mesa Walmart

Joseph Carter is accused of setting fire to merchandise in two sections of the store on Tuesday evening, police said.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man was arrested for allegedly setting fires in two sections of a Walmart on Tuesday.

A police report says Joseph Carter, 57, entered a Walmart located near Baseline Road and Stapely Drive and used a Bic lighter to light merchandise on fire.

Store employees were able to extinguish the first set of flames but Carter went to the clothing section and started a second fire, Mesa Police said.

Employees detained Carter at the store entrance and called police, the report says.

When officers arrived, they saw Carter light the first fire on surveillance footage. Employees claimed to have watched him light the second, police said.

After hearing his rights, police said Carter admitted to lighting the fire and claimed he was "psychotic" and lit the fires "for the cause" but did not elaborate on what he meant.

Carter seemed to be under the influence at the time of the incident, police said.

Carter is facing charges including two counts of arson.

