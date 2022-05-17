Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting blind woman he met on dating app

Authorities said the woman escaped from the man after he allegedly tried to force himself on her.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man is in police custody after authorities allege he tried to sexually assault a blind woman he met on a dating app in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department said a woman called officers after she was able to escape from her apartment, where Terrence Cooper allegedly attacked her on Sunday.

Authorities said the two met on a dating app called Blk and the woman invited Cooper to her apartment. Cooper went over around 1:30 a.m. with a bottle of gin, officials said.

The woman told police she did not drink but Cooper did and became aggressive, trying to move her legs apart and sticking his hands under her clothes.

Police said the woman told Cooper to stop and that she didn't want to have sex with him multiple times while he kept touching her under her clothes.

The woman eventually opened the door and told him to leave. Officials said Cooper told the woman he was going to stay until the buses started running again and then proceeded to throw her to the ground and drag her to the bedroom.

The woman grabbed her cell phone and Cooper took it from her, saying she could have the phone back after she had sex with him, police said.

Authorities said the two struggled in the room as Cooper allegedly choked and hit the woman in her face. The woman was eventually able to break free from Cooper's grasp and ran outside.

Officials said Cooper also fled the apartment and was approached by police nearby. Cooper told police that he never kissed or touched the woman in any way and he believed that she was faking being blind to trick and set him up.

Cooper is being booked on multiple charges including sex abuse, kidnapping, aggravated assault and preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency.

Up to Speed