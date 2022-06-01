Man arrested for allegedly hitting girlfriend with his car, killing her

Authorities said a man and his girlfriend were arguing at a residence before she was hit by a vehicle.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A man is in jail after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car and killed her in Kingman Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Lewis St. Ours, 37, got into an argument with his girlfriend at a residence in the 4700 block of North Casey Lane when they were asked to leave the home.

Officials said the two left the home but the girlfriend refused to get into the car with St. Ours and walked away. St. Ours allegedly began looking for the woman, found her and ultimately hit her with his vehicle.

Deputies said the vehicle left the scene and the woman was found without a pulse and not breathing. Officials said she died at the hospital.

St. Ours allegedly tried to conceal the vehicle but was eventually located by deputies and was booked into the Mohave County Jail for charges on manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

Up to Speed