Man arrested for allegedly breaking into DPS headquarters, says he was 'being chased by demons'

Troopers said someone broke into the side doors of the east building around 2 a.m. Friday.

PHOENIX — Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly broke into the state police headquarters in Phoenix on Friday.

Officials from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of its employees reported a burglary on the east side of the AZDPS compound building on West Encanto Boulevard just after 2 a.m.

Troopers searched through the building with a canine unit and took 53-year-old Jerry Savala into custody.

Savala allegedly used a rock to shatter through the side doors of the east building, officials said. Savala told authorities he broke into the building because he was "being chased by demons" and believed that there was nobody to help him.

The employee who reported the burglary said Savala told him he was "coming to get you." The employee grabbed a knife to prepare for self-defense as he said Savala was beating on the door of the information operations center and was getting close to opening the door.

Savala allegedly smoked what troopers said was methamphetamine before breaking into the building.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges including criminal trespassing and burglary, assault, drug offenses and criminal damage.

No one was injured in the incident.

