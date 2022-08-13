Police: Man arrested after violently killing pedestrian with his car

Police have arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his car to violently attack and kill another man in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police arrested 61-year-old John Lagana for murdering a man, identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer, with his vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Lagana was seen running over Heimer multiple times, and even stomping on him before being stopped by a witness.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to multiple calls that someone was using their vehicle to intentionally run over another person near 6400 East Alder Avenue in Mesa, officials said.

According to reports, Lagana had been parked in a vacant lot near Heimer's home, and honked his horn until Heimer came outside.

As Heimer was walking towards the lot, Lagana sped out of the lot and into the roadway where he swerved onto the sidewalk to strike Heimer with his vehicle before driving away.

Lagana continued down the sidewalk before turning his vehicle around to run over Heimer who was still lying injured on the ground. Police said Lagana then left his vehicle to begin stomping on Heimer's head.

Officials said that one witness stopped Lagana by firing a warning shot with his own gun and preventing Lagana from leaving the scene. Because of that, police said they were able to arrest Lagana as soon as they arrived on scene.

Mesa Fire & Medical attempted life-saving care, but Heimer was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lagana later told authorities that he knew the victim, and had previously been allowed to park and stay on the victim's property as he was living out of his vehicle.

According to reports, Lagana did not provide a reason for the assault.

Lagana is being held in a local jail on 1st-degree murder charges.

