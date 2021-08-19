Man arrested after twin 5-year-olds shot during road rage incident in midtown

The children were immediately treated, with one of the children transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man was taken into custody in connection to a road rage shooting that left two children injured in midtown on Tuesday, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Thursday.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tucson police officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of East Grant Road near Dodge Boulevard after two twin 5-year-old girls were shot during a road rage incident. The children were immediately treated, with one of the children transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police determined that 36-year-old Dominick Cooke nearly collided with the vehicle occupied by the two 5-year-olds. Police said Cooke allegedly continued to drive "aggressively and erratically" alongside the victims' vehicle until a verbal confrontation took place between the passenger of Cooke's vehicle and the father of the children, who was said to be driving their vehicle.

As a result of the confrontation, Cooke brandished a firearm. When the victims' father accelerated away from the vehicle, he told police he heard a gunshot and his twin daughter began screaming.

Cooke was later located day. He was booked into Pima County Jail for multiple felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

