PHOENIX - A 5-year-old child was unharmed after a man stole a car at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport while the child was inside on Sunday evening, according to police.

Police arrested 28-year-old Scott Duran, who police say stole a vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. from Terminal 4 south's curbside level two.

A patrol unit saw the vehicle traveling westbound on Sky Harbor Boulevard and followed it back eastbound in front of terminal two. The stolen vehicle stopped and officers took Duran into custody.

Officers removed the uninjured child from the car and reunited him with his mother.

Duran is charged with multiple felonies including robbery, theft of means of transportation, kidnapping, endangerment, prohibited possession of a weapon and unlawful flight.