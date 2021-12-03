Man arrested after stealing car at Mesa gas station with child inside

Officers found the vehicle abandoned in a neighborhood with the child inside unharmed about an hour later.

MESA, Ariz. — Police in Mesa made an arrest Thursday nearly a week after a man had stolen a running car at a gas station that had a two-year-old child in the backseat.

Police say 24-year-old Rodrigo Garcia stole a BMW 328i that had been parked outside a QuikTrip near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive around 5:30 p.m. on March 5.

The vehicle owner told police she left her two-year-old son in the backseat because he was sleeping and she didn't want to wake him up.

The woman also left her cell phone inside which was able to be tracked. Approximately 30 officers, from several different areas of the department scoured the surrounding area looking for the car and the child.

About an hour after the call, the vehicle was found abandoned with the child inside unharmed in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers accessed QuikTrip surveillance video and found the suspect on camera.

Officers were able to track the woman's cell phone to the 99 Cents store on Gilbert Road and they found the phone in a backpack, along with other property of the mother’s, by the entrance of the building.

Store surveillance video showed the man who left the backpack was the same man from the QuikTrip video.

Police traced the fingerprints and used facial recognition software to identity the suspect as Rodrigo Garcia.

On Thursday evening, an employee at the 99 Cents store called Mesa PD to say that Rodrigo was in the store asking about his backpack.

Officers responded and took Rodrigo into custody.

Police say Rodrigo admitted to officers that he stole the vehicle but once he saw the child, he abandoned the car in a neighborhood.