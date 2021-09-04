Man arrested after stealing Arizona State University golf cart, crashing into car

Court docs say the man stole the university golf cart and then crashed into a vehicle on a Loop 202 on-ramp in Tempe.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police arrested a 73-year-old man who allegedly stole an Arizona State University golf cart on Thursday and struck a vehicle with it on a freeway on-ramp, court documents say.

According to court docs, Christopher Anderson stole the golf cart around 10 a.m. on Thursday and proceeded to drive it northbound on Rural Road and East 6th Street in Tempe.

Police learned later that Anderson struck a vehicle on the westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road. Court docs say Anderson fled the scene of the crash while officers searched for him.

Anderson was soon found walking eastbound in the westbound lane at the Loop 202 at Scottsdale Road and then found walking near an apartment complex on Scottsdale Road.

Department of Public Safety troopers found Anderson and gave commands to surrender and he didn't, according to court docs. An Arizona State PD officer arrived on scene as a DPS trooper tased Anderson and began a short pursuit on foot.

More officers arrived to help the trooper and ASU officer take Anderson into custody. Court docs say Anderson suffered multiple scrapes from the use of force and received medical treatment on the scene before being taken to the hospital.