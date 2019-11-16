PHOENIX — Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed two people on Friday evening near 40th Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix PD said Gregory Cudjo, 59, is in custody after the double stabbing. Two victims are in critical condition.

One victim is a 49-year-old woman, who has a stab wound, and the other a 53-year-old man, who has multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victims were walking from the store when Cudjo approached them. Cujo walked up to the woman from behind and stabbed her.

She screamed she had been stabbed and ran across the street to an apartment complex to get help. The man saw his girlfriend had been stabbed and tackled Cudjo to the ground. Cudjo proceeded to stab the male victim multiple times.

Officers nearby on an unrelated investigation heard the female screaming for help.

Officers located Cudjo and commanded him to drop the knife and took him into custody.

The victims were involved in a dispute earlier in the day with the suspect, police say.

Cudjo was booked for two counts of aggravated assault.