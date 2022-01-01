Celebratory gunfire incidents lead to several arrests across the Valley

Three separate incidents in Avondale, Phoenix and Mesa led to the arrests of several individuals Saturday.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Four men were arrested for separate celebratory gunfire incidents across the Valley on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Avondale Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired near 7th and Main streets in Avondale.

Police said witnesses saw a man shooting in the air. Officers investigated the incident and arrested Eduardo Jaquez for discharging a weapon within city limits.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

In Mesa near University Drive and Gilbert Road, David Brown was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm. According to court documents, Brown fired a handgun multiple times in the air and collected the shell casings in a plastic bag.

No injuries were reported in this incident as well.

Phoenix police also confirmed the arrests of two men after an incident just after midnight near 11th Avenue and Bell Road. According to police, officers received several shots fired calls at the location where it was reported two suspects firing multiple shots into the air.

Once officers arrived, the investigation led to the location and arrests of Eddie Gonzales, Jr., 29, and Jacory Hillery, 20, for discharging a firearm within city limits. No injuries were reported.

