Man arrested after shooting at individuals in Tonto National Forest

The man attempted to shoot multiple people, but ended up being restrained by individuals in the area, deputies said.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at individuals near Needle Rock Beach in the Tonto National Forest, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies interviewed witnesses at the scene who said that the man, 26-year-old Jacob Valentino, fired multiple shots near people recreating in the area, MCSO said.

According to witness testimony, Valentino was fishing along Verde River when he shot a handgun at a group with children present, deputies said. After the group had fled, Valentino allegedly walked to his car in the parking area.

Valentino was seen entering and exiting his vehicle multiple times, MCSO said. He then reportedly made contact with a group of five girls in the area, threatening with the gun and telling them he wanted to take their vehicle with them inside.

It was at that time that a man in the area approached Valentino to confront him, deputies said. As the man was approaching, Valentino allegedly turned towards him and attempted to pull the trigger, only to have the handgun malfunction.

Valentino then threw the gun at the man, MCSO said. The man, along with other individuals in the area, subdued and restrained Valentino until deputies arrived on the scene.

The magazine of the gun was later discovered on the floorboard of Valentino's vehicle, according to deputies.

Valentino was booked into the MCSO 4th Avenue jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder and attempting to commit unlawful means of transportation.