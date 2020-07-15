Man arrested in Phoenix after allegedly shooting at his brother in a car on the way to the airport

Police say the victim was not struck and the shooter was taken into custody on the 67th Avenue on-ramp to I-10 eastbound.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is in custody after he shot at his brother in a vehicle on the way to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Wednesday.

Police say the victim was not struck.

The shooting happened near I-10 and 67th Avenue. The I-10 eastbound on-ramp at 67th Avenue is closed due to the police situation, per ADOT.

I-10 EB: 67th Avenue on-ramp blocked due to a law enforcement situation. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/sXMIgyymmi — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 15, 2020

According to police, the victim says he and his brother got into a verbal argument on the way to the airport and when it escalated, his brother pulled out a gun and shot at him. Police did not say who was driving.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the shooter. He has not been identified yet by police.