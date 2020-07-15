Man arrested in Phoenix after allegedly shooting at his brother in a car on the way to the airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is in custody after he shot at his brother in a vehicle on the way to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Wednesday.
Police say the victim was not struck.
The shooting happened near I-10 and 67th Avenue. The I-10 eastbound on-ramp at 67th Avenue is closed due to the police situation, per ADOT.
According to police, the victim says he and his brother got into a verbal argument on the way to the airport and when it escalated, his brother pulled out a gun and shot at him. Police did not say who was driving.
Officers developed probable cause to arrest the shooter. He has not been identified yet by police.
Phoenix PD says the investigation is ongoing.
