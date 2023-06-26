Court docs: Man arrested after recording people in Fashion Square restroom

Jonathan Roy Jackson was arrested on Sunday after police were called to the Scottsdale shopping center.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after allegedly recording people in a restroom at Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, according to court documents.

Jonathan Roy Jackson, 23, was arrested on Sunday after police were called to the shopping center.

Court documents obtained by 12News on Monday reveal the victim believed he was being recorded after noticing a bag on the floor of the restroom stall next to him.

The clear bag had a black object inside that was pointed at the victim.

The victim also noticed the shoes worn by the individual in the stall, black Crocs with a colorful design.

The bag remained on the floor for around two minutes. Believing he was being recorded, the victim stood up.

The occupant with the bag then left the restroom.

The victim returned to the restroom around 45 minutes later and saw the same bag and shoes in a different stall in the restroom.

Moments later the individual wearing Crocs walked to the front of the stall the victim went into and again the bag was placed at the stall door with the black object pointed in the direction of the victim.

The victim confronted the individual, now identified as Jackson, who apologized. To prevent Jackson from leaving, the victim punched him and contacted the police department.

During an interview with police, Jackson allegedly told investigators he has a "problem" and records men in the restroom, court records show.

Jackson faces one count of unlawful video recording.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.