PHOENIX — A 43-year-old man faces child abuse charges after he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend's 13-year-old son in the face, breaking his nose.

Court documents say Lonnie Terrell entered his ex-girlfriend's Phoenix home and started yelling at the 13-year-old and his younger brothers to start cleaning up.

The 13-year-old victim told Terrell, "[expletive] you." Terrell ran to the couch where the victim was sitting and pinned him and punch him with a closed fist, court docs say.

The 13-year-old suffered three broken bones in his nose and had to have surgery. The victim's mother said his nose could only be partially repaired as one bone was too damaged and had to be removed.

Police arrested Terrell on Dec. 20. He admitted to police he was at the home when the incident occurred, but he claimed he was play fighting with the victim. Court docs say Terrell told police he accidentally bumped the victim in the nose, causing it to bleed.

Terrell faces a felony child abuse charge. He was released on a $75,000 bond and is due back in court Dec. 27.