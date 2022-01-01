Man arrested after firing shots into the air from AR-15 rifle in El Mirage, police say

According to El Mirage police, Witnesses reported seeing 27-year-old Michael Sais shoot multiple rounds from a rifle into the air.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly firing gunshots into the air in El Mirage. Around 8:30 p.m on Dec. 31, multiple people called 911 and reported several gunshots being fired near Bell and El Mirage roads.

Authorities said officers surrounded the home and found several spent rifle shell casings on the porch near the front door of the house Sais was living in.

As police investigated the incident, officers learned Sais fired 21 rounds from his AR-15 rifle. Officials added that there were no injuries or property damage reported.

Officers seized the rifle and shell casings evidence and booked Sais into jail on one count of Disorderly Conduct Involving Weapons and one count of Unlawful Discharge of Firearm within City Limits.

