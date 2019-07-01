PHOENIX - Police arrested a 31-year-old man accused of groping a woman at a Phoenix McDonald's on Saturday, according to court documents.

Court docs say Joseph Spesard walked into the McDonald's near Baseline Road and 51st Avenue just before 6 p.m. and approached a woman from behind, hugged her and grabbed her breast.

Police located Spesard running through a parking lot at a Circle K just south of the McDonald's and took him into custody.

Spesard is charged with one count of sexual abuse and one count of criminal trespassing.