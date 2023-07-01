Man arrested after fire set at Mesa Target, police say

Police said the incident happened at the store near Southern Avenue and Longmore on June 27.

MESA, Ariz. — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire at a Mesa Target last month, according to authorities.

Mesa police said 31-year-old Daniel Hull has been arrested in connection to the incident that happened at the store near Southern Avenue and Longmore on June 27.

A joint investigation between police and the Mesa Fire Department revealed two separate fires were started inside the store. One fire was set in the baby diaper aisle, while the second was started on a piece of clothing on the floor.

Surveillance video shows a man, police said is Hull, walking through the store with a shopping cart gathering items. He is seen setting a shirt on fire. The man then quickly heads to the electronics area and attempts to break into a cell phone case with a hammer.

Police said the man was the last person to leave the store. When leaving, he takes several pieces of stolen merchandise and drives away in a black car.

Damage to the store is estimated to be around $5,000,000, according to police.

Hull faces the following charges:

Arson of an occupied structure, a class 2 felony

Endangerment, a class 6 felony

Shoplift Artifice, a class 4 felony

Criminal Damage over $5,000,000, a class 4 felony

