Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run in west Phoenix

Saul Figueroa has been arrested in connection to the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in west Phoenix Sunday morning in which impairment is believed to be a factor, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Saul Figueroa, 18, has been arrested in connection to the crash that killed Rubi Lopez Lopez, 23, said police.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived, they found the two vehicles involved in a crash and Lopez lying in the roadway.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver in Lopez's vehicle suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

According to police, Figueroa was the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash. He got into another vehicle that was not involved in the crash and left the scene. Figueroa was later located at his home and arrested.

"Lopez was in was heading eastbound on Thomas Road and crossed 71st Avenue on a green light just before the collision," according to police. "Figueroa’s vehicle was heading northbound on 71st Avenue and ran the red light before crashing into Lopez’s vehicle."

Police said it is believed that Figueroa was impaired at the time of the crash.

Figueroa is facing manslaughter charges.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.