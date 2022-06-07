'Nothing he said would change the charges against him': Man arrested after confrontation at Little Caesars in Chandler

Officials say no one was harmed when officers fired at Raymond Harding after he allegedly brandished a weapon at them.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Raymond Harding, 27, has been arrested for charges regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place at a Little Caesars last week.

On Wednesday, June 1, Chandler Police Department officers responded to reports that Harding was threatening other customers in the restaurant with a gun.

The confrontation outside Little Caesars allegedly involved someone spouting a racial slur, court records show.

When police officers arrived, they claimed Harding initially denied having a gun before pulling out a firearm out of his waistband.

Police fired at Harding, but Monday night's arrest record indicates that Harding was not injured in the exchange. Likewise, no officers or other community members were harmed in the shooting.

Harding was arrested on Monday, June 6 at around 10:15 p.m.

According to the police report, Harding is a convicted felon and should not have been in possession of a firearm.

Harding has a current case for aggravated assault and domestic violence involving a firearm out of Pinal County and has an active warrant for this case, officials say.

Harding told officers that "nothing he said would change the charges against him."

