Man arrested after squeezing, choking K9 police dog in Scottsdale

The incident stemmed from a May 21 call about a person coming and going from a vacant house near Pima and Indian Bend roads.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man is under arrest after allegedly assaulting a K9 police dog during an incident in Scottsdale.

On May 21, around 8 p.m., police officers reportedly responded to a call about a person coming and going from a vacant house near Pima and Indian Bend roads. According to court documents, police contacted the homeowner and were advised that no one should be in the home.

Police set a perimeter and asked the people in the house to exit the home, officials said. The people initially did not obey commands and tried to run from the area but were apprehended by police.

One of the suspects was identified as 31-year-old Kyle Miller. Authorities caught him with another female suspect in a shed nearby.

As Miller was taken into custody, he was bitten by a K9 police dog used during the initial capture. Court documents reveal that Miller fought with the dog and squeezed the police K9 between the legs in a way that restricted the dog's breathing.

According to police, officers were able to separate Miller and the K9, and he was taken into custody without further incident. Miller was booked on several charges including 2nd degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

