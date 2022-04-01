Man arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap girl from west Phoenix apartment parking lot

The man said "Biblical scriptures" told him to take the victim's car and he told detectives he grabbed the girl out of confusion, court documents say.

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl from an apartment parking lot in Phoenix, officials said.

According to court documents, Oscar Ramirez Estrella, 25, reportedly tried to grab the 8-year-old girl out of her mother's car while she was parking at their apartment complex near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road on March 29.

Documents also revealed that several tenants at the apartment complex chased down Estrella and pointed out to officers that he attempted to take the girl out of the car.

Estrella said "Biblical scriptures" told him to take the mother's car and he reportedly told detectives he grabbed the girl out of confusion, court documents say.

He is currently facing kidnapping and robbery charges.

