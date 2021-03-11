Man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing neighbor in Buckeye

Police said officers heard the gunshots while standing out police headquarters.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man is in police custody after a deadly shooting happened Friday night in Buckeye, authorities said.

The Buckeye Police Department arrested 28-year-old Alan Gonzalez in connection to his neighbor's shooting death.

Police said officers were outside of the Buckeye police headquarters on Yuma Road around 8 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. The officers searched nearby neighborhoods and found a man, 27-year-old Alfonso Gastelum, outside a home dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators learned that Gastelum's relative had an ongoing issue with Gonzalez and also had an injunction against harassment against him.

Police said Gonzalez allegedly drove to the Gastelum’s home last night, confronted him outside and shot him multiple times before driving away.

Gonzalez was found shortly after by police and was arrested.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed