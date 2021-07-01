Man arrested after allegedly killing former coworker in Tempe

The suspect was fired a month prior to the murder due to an "unprovoked physical altercation" with another employee, according to officials.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder of a former coworker on June 22 in Tempe.

Officers were called to a JFC International storefront parking lot for reports of a body, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with signs of physical trauma near a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck. The victim's wallet and cellphone still nearby, according to police.

Early results of an investigation determined that the victim was an employee with the store. He was the last to leave in the early hours of June 22, police said.

Surveillance videos collected from the scene showed that at approximately 11:00 p.m., the suspect pulled into the parking lot, police said.

The suspect lingered in the area for over two and a half hours. As the victim was walking to his car, the suspect allegedly stabbed him before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim attempted to walk back toward the store before collapsing, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as David Cordero, was also an employee for the store before being fired for instigating a physical altercation with a different coworker a month earlier, police said.

Cordero only worked at the store for two days and officers believe that he returned expecting to confront someone, police said.

On Wednesday, Cordero was arrested after being spotted driving the same vehicle shown in the surveillance video from the crime, police said.

Cordero is facing one charge of first-degree murder.

Up to Speed