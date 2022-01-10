Man arrested in accidental shooting, killing of friend in Tempe

Authorities say a man was trying to fix the safety feature on a gun when it accidentally went off.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot and killed his friend in Tempe on Friday.

The Tempe Police Department said 24-year-old Ryheem Brummitt was at an apartment in the area of West Grove Parkway when his friend, who has not been identified, was shot in the head.

Police said that Brummitt was having trouble with the safety on a gun he recently bought for protection and was passing it back and forth. Brummitt tried manipulating the firearm in an attempt to fix what he thought was wrong with it when he accidentally shot the gun, hitting his friend, authorities said.

Officials said two others were inside the apartment during the incident including Brummitt's brother, who was sleeping, and another man who left before police arrived.

Brummitt was arrested and booked on one count of negligent homicide.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.