Man arrested 6 months after fatal crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Six months after an early morning crash left a man dead near 31st and Northern avenues in Phoenix, officials have arrested a suspect in the case.

Simeon Byers, 22, was killed in the crash on June 1 around 4:15 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department, when an SUV traveling eastbound on Northern crossed center lanes and struck his sedan traveling westbound.

Police said after an exhausting investigation, Vehicular Crimes detectives were able to establish probable cause indicating Kamren Norfor was responsible for the fatal crash.

Norfor was booked into Maricopa County jail for Manslaughter and other felony charges related to this investigation.

