Man allegedly stole van from Phoenix mortuary with dead bodies inside

Jose Arnulfo Aramburo-Molina Jr., 21, could face felony charges of improper removal of a dead body, car theft, and drug possession.

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a van from a Phoenix mortuary that had dead bodies inside.

Phoenix police said officers received a call about a stolen van from the South Mountain Mortuary on S. Central Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Mortuary workers had already put two bodies inside the van to be taken to be cremated, according to court documents.

Phoenix police tracked down the van and identified Aramburo-Molina as the alleged van thief.

Investigators said they found fentanyl pills in his pants pockets and other drug-related items..

Court paperwork shows Aramburo-Molina has a prior arrest for drug possession.