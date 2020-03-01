CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man is accused of choking a detention officer using his handcuffs at a Chandler courthouse.

Investigators say the incident happened on December 26, 2019, around 9 a.m. at the Chandler Municipal Court.

Kevin Lyons, 23, was in a holding cell, waiting to face a judge when a detention officer went to the cell to get him. He allegedly attacked the officer. Both men went to the ground.

Lyons's hands were reportedly handcuffed in front of him and he wrapped the handcuffs around the officer's neck, according to investigators. The officer was cut on his face and ear during the struggle.

Another officer went to help and Lyons allegedly kicked him. More officers helped detain Lyons.

Lyons reportedly told investigators he had training in martial arts and wrestling. He said before the altercation, the officer offered to take off the handcuffs, but he refused "indicating he could use them later," court documents say.

Lyons admitted he'd been convicted of assaulting officers before.

He faces aggravated assault charges.

