Man attempts to abduct children during family bike ride in Prescott Valley, police say

After a family member's bike malfunctioned, two children continued home as their mother directed and a man attempted to abduct the children, according to police

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Two children were almost abducted while riding home on their bikes near Sommer and North Zircon drives, the Prescott Valley Police Department reported.

At approximately 7 p.m., Monday, a family was out for a bike ride when a problem with one of the bikes occurred. The mother told the two older children to keep riding home when the 14-year-old girl noticed a red station wagon following her and her 10-year-old brother, police said.

The girl reported the same suspect attempting a similar incident a month ago near American Legion Park on East Yavapai Road. Police said that incident was not reported to them at the time.

The driver asked the brother and sister if they needed a ride home and inquired about their parents, police said.

The children continued to ride home when the man attempted to lure the children twice more. The suspect got out of his station wagon on the last attempt, forcing the children to ride their bikes into a ditch to escape, police said.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses and an Adidas shirt, according to police. The red station wagon had a sticker on the back window.

No further description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prescott Valley Police Department or Silent Witness and refer to Report Number 21-4829.

