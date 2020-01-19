PHOENIX — A 71-year-old man has life threatening injuries after police say a man stabbed him with a metal letter opener.

According to police, 36-year-old Anastacio Blanco Jr. was acting erratically in the parking lot of a mall near Camelback Road and 24th Street. Blanco was yelling about people trying to kill him.

He then jumped the wall into the condo complex just north of the mall and came upon a man and woman, both 84 years old, in their vehicle. That's when he threw river rocks at the man and woman, injuring them, police say.

Then Blanco climbed a tree and got onto the balcony of a condo and used rocks to get inside. There, he threatened to kill a 71-year-old man and then grabbed a metal letter opener and stabbed the man multiple times.

The 71-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries, but he's in stable condition.

Officers arrested Blanco without incident as he was exiting the victim’s residence.

Police say Blanco exhibited signs of distress common with drug use and he was taken to the hospital.



He was then taken to the Phoenix Police headquarters where he admitted his involvement including his intent to kill the victim. Police said it appears this incident was a random act of violence.



Blanco was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for attempted homicide and multiple counts of aggravated assault.



