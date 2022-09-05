Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus arrested

Police had been searching for Joshua Bagley after a woman was found unconscious on a bus near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road.

The man accused of strangling a woman on a Phoenix city bus last week was arrested on Tuesday, police say.

Police had been searching for Joshua Bagley after 41-year-old Diane Craig was found unconscious on a bus near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 a.m.

Craig was rushed to the hospital with strangulation marks around her neck. She later died.

An investigation pointed police to Bagley, but it’s unclear what led up to the crime.

“She definitely did not deserve this. Our family is hurting,” her cousin Roshuanda Boss said.

Bagley, 26, was arrested near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road after police received a tip.

Friends and family set up a memorial with balloons and flowers for Craig in Laveen.

“Diane was a wonderful person. She was so full of life,” Boss explained.

“Diane is her name but that’s Bubbles. That’s what we call her, that’s Bubbles. She was like the life of the room,” Shontae Vinson, another relative, said.

The family had been calling for justice and pleading for tips up until Bagley's arrest.

Phoenix police will release more details soon.

The Phoenix Police Department has made the arrest of Joshua Bagley as a suspect in the May 6th homicide of Diane Craig. The Department wishes to thank the community for its assistance in the apprehension of this suspect. pic.twitter.com/baT3zRwhWr — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 11, 2022

