Man accused of setting fire to Arizona Democratic Party headquarters released from hospital, booked into jail

Matthew Egler, 30, had been in the hospital seeking treatment since he was initially arrested last summer, court documents said.

The man accused of setting fire to the Arizona Democratic Party headquarters in Phoenix last summer was released from a hospital and booked into jail on Friday.

During the early hours of July 24, 2020, a fire was started at the Democratic Party headquarters building on Central Avenue.

The fire was extinguished but the building was a total loss, authorities reported.

Authorities connected Egler to the crime using surveillance video that reportedly captured a car in the parking lot that belonged to a family member of Egler's.

The video allegedly showed Egler get out of the car and take something from the passenger side of the car. Court documents then alleged he broke two windows on the door of the building and threw something in the building which was lit on fire.

Egler then allegedly posted pictures and videos online claiming credit for the fire.

Elgler was a former Democratic Party volunteer and "became upset" after being banned from volunteering, court documents said.

Prosecutors said during a hearing following his July arrest Egler had severe mental health issues.

Prosecutors said Egler's father told them they had been trying to get him mental health treatment.

When given the chance to speak in that hearing, Egler asked for the name of a Secret Service agent who interviewed him because he “passed a note to Ivanka Trump."

Egler, who lived in Peoria, faces one count of arson of an occupied structure.