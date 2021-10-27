Man accused of Valley-wide thefts in gym locker rooms

Goodyear police arrested 42-year-old Jemone Allen earlier this month after he allegedly stole several credit cards out of gym lockers across the Valley.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department arrested 42-year-old Jemone Allen on Oct. 6 after connecting him to several gym locker room thefts across the Valley spanning the past six months.

Court documents reveal Allen has a lengthy criminal history with other warrants in Illinois and Georgia.

Allen is facing 19 charges including burglary in the third degree, theft of a credit card, fraud, and the trafficking of stolen property dating back to April 26.

Court documents say Allen would present another person's gym information that he stole to security in order to access the locker room and steal credit cards and other valuables.

Investigators were able to connect Allen to the thefts through surveillance video.

What can you do in order to protect your identity while at the gym?

Goodyear police encourage gym-goers to keep valuables such as car keys, wallets, and cell phones with them in a small gym bag at all times. The police said to never leave valuables in your vehicle at any time, especially while at the gym.

