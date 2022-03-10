Man accused of high-profile Valley canal killings stands trial, defense pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Bryan Patrick Miller is on trial for the murders of two young women in the early 90s. Now, his defense is arguing not guilty by reason of insanity.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Canal Murders were a series of killings dating back to the early 1990s. Two young women were found dismembered in Phoenix canals, and it wasn't until 2015 that an arrest was made.

Now, seven years later, the alleged killer is standing trial. Bryan Patrick Miller, 49, is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, but Bryan's defense is arguing that he be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

While the prosecution laid out the grisly details of the murders, Bryan's attorney argued that "the Mr. Miller that sits in front of you today, Bryan, is not the Bryan that committed these horrible offenses."



According to their arguments, Miller had developed complex dissociative disorder in response to early childhood trauma.

The Mayo Clinic describes symptoms of this condition as being like amnesia or a sense of detachment from one's own actions. According to their website, people with these disorders could go into a "dissociative fugue."

The defense argued that Miller committed the murders while in one of those fugue states and as such could not be held fully accountable for the crime.

Miller was found mentally fit to stand trial earlier this year.

Up to Speed