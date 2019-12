A 27-year-old man is accused of stabbing his twin brother to death during a domestic dispute at their Phoenix apartment late Friday.

Christian Piedra allegedly stabbed Bryan Piedra around 10 p.m. after a "domestic violence dispute" at their apartment near 15th and Peoria avenues, police said.

Bryan was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Christian was arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder.